Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 22

Georgia reported 11 039 coronavirus cases, 5 199 recoveries, and 42 deaths on Saturday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 6 027 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 1 323 cases, and the Adjara region with 1 167 cases.

A total of 63 875 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 38 686 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 25 189 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 17, 28 %, while 11, 98 % in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1 041 749, among them 956 627 people recovered and 14 673 died.

There are 39 people quarantined, 4 462 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1 921 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities.

As of January 22, 2 651 265 people got the Covid-19 vaccine, with 7 193 in a day.