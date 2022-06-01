Georgia’s PM to participate in Global Security Forum

A Georgian delegation led by the country’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will participate in the Global Security Forum in Bratislava to discuss strengthening partnerships with allies in the European Union's Eastern Neighbourhood initiative, the Government Administration said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The Forum is set to host bilateral, high-level political meetings between Garibashvili and leaders of partner countries. The PM is also scheduled to take part in a panel discussion with Maia Sandu, the President of Moldova.

The Georgian delegation also involves Levan Davitashvili, the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Tornike Rizhvadze, the Chairman of the government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, and Revaz Javelidze, the Head of the Government Administration.

The Forum will run between Thursday and Saturday.