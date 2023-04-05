Georgian FM highlights “truly historic day” for NATO with Finland joining

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili on Tuesday highlighted a “truly historic day” for NATO as Finland was welcomed into the alliance as its 31st member state, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

In his remarks at an event organised by the NATO Liaison Office in Georgia, dedicated to the 74th anniversary of the establishment of the organisation, Darchiashvili noted the allies had also agreed that Sweden's accession process should be completed in the near future.

Today is truly a historic day for NATO, as another, thirty-first member, Finland, is welcomed into the alliance. [...] Allies also agreed that Sweden's accession process should be completed in the near future. Georgia welcomes these decisions of the alliance, which is another demonstration that NATO always fulfils decisions it has made”, the top Georgian diplomat said.

The Minister stressed Euro-Atlantic integration was “more than just a goal” for Georgian citizens, and called it a “strategic vision and a guarantee for the long-term, stable, democratic development and security of our country”.

He also focused on NATO's expansion policy and said the process had contributed to the strengthening of “freedom, rule of law, democracy and individual freedom”, as well as strengthening of new member states.

After the restoration of independence, the path that the Georgian people took to find their place in the Euro-Atlantic union is immeasurable. Merits of the Georgian soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the common Euro-Atlantic security are well known. It should be noted that with the help and support of NATO, Georgia has significantly developed its defence and deterrence capabilities”, Darchiashvili concluded.