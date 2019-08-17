FIFA bans former Nigerian football coach for life

17 August 2019 02:49 (UTC+04:00)

Former coach of the Nigerian football team Samson Siasia has been banned from all football activity for life for taking bribes, the FIFA press service informed, Trend reprots citing TASS.

"The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Samson Siasia, a former official of the Nigeria Football Federation, guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics," FIFA said in a statement published on Friday.

Among Siasia’s main achievements as a football player are the victory in the Coupe de France with FC Nantes in the 1994/1995 season and the victory in the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations with the Nigerian team. Siasia held 51 matches for the national team, scoring 16 goals.

Siasia led the Nigerian national team in 2010-2011 and 2016. Under his guidance, the team managed to win bronze medals in the 2016 Olympics.

