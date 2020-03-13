FIFA to postpone CONMEBOL World Cup 2022 Qualifiers over coronavirus outbreak

FIFA officially announced on Thursday the postponement of all qualifying games of the South American tournament CONMEBOL for the 2022 World Cup that was scheduled to take place this month, Trend reports citing Sp

FIFA "has decided to postpone the matches of the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2022, scheduled for the next match window from 23 to 31 March", the statement said.

​Earlier, Argentina suspended all sports events that feature athletes from abroad, until the end of March, including the South American swimming championship, world cup fencing tournament, the fourth of five Olympic boxing qualifiers for the Americas, and three days of South American athletics.

Brazil's first two qualifying matches for the upcoming 2022 World Cup have also reportedly been postponed due to the coronavirus.