US Embassy welcomes agreement reached by Georgian political forces

The agreement reached on March 8, was a historic achievement by the political forces of Georgia, Trend reports referring to the statement released by the US Embassy in Georgia.

Over 30 opposition parties and the governing Georgian Dream party, under pressure from international community, sat down at the negotiating table last December, after the massive street protest due to the lack of a common opinion on the conduct of elections.

As a result, in March, the parties agreed on a model of 120 seats on a proportional system and 30 on a majority, on 1 percent pass-through barrier and on 40 percent barrier for parties to form a parliamentary majority.

“The March 8 agreement was a historic achievement by the political forces of Georgia, intended to depolarize Georgia’s political system and create a better environment for the October parliamentary elections following the failure of promised constitutional amendments to move to fully proportional parliamentary elections in 2020. As facilitators to the dialogue, we assisted in creating a forum to build trust and allow for participants to make difficult compromises. It is not our role to make the content of those discussions public or to interpret the agreement”, the statement reads.

As reported, the resulting agreement was welcomed by Georgians and the international community alike.

"We note that this agreement is composed of two parts - one focused on the election system and the other on addressing the appearance of political interference in the judicial system. We call upon all sides to uphold the letter and spirit of both parts of the agreement with a view to its successful implementation”, the statement reads.

