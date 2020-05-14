Tokyo stocks open lower after Fed warns U.S. economy could worsen
Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday after investor sentiment was dampened by the U.S. Fed saying overnight the economic situation in the U.S. could worsen as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 148.37 points, or 0.73 percent, from Wednesday to 20,118.68.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 10.21 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,464.48.
Marine transportation, mining and transportation equipment-oriented issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.
