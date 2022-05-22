After Indian govt slashes fuel rates, Imran Khan praises India for 'not giving in to US pressure'

After the Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel prices, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan hailed India’s decision to buy Russian oil at a discounted rate. He said that India bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses despite pressure from the US, Trend reports citing India Today.

“Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses,” Imran Khan said on Twitter.

He added that his government in Pakistan was also working to achieve. “This is what our govt was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy,” said Khan.

Imran Khan slammed the current Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led government for "running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin".

He said that “Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs” bowed to external pressure forcing a regime change in Pakistan and accused them of “running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin”.