How PM Modi's Midas Touch is Helping Build 'Team India' Across All Governance Levels

The upcoming two-day National Conference of Chief Secretaries being chaired by PM Narendra Modi is being seen as yet another initiative by the prime minister to directly connect with officials across all levels of governance, senior officials say, Trend reports citing News18.

The conference in Dharamshala on June 16 and 17 will bring key stakeholders on one table, a move to improve coordination and efficiency in administration and strengthen the partnership between the Centre and state governments, officials said. This will also orient the governance structures at all levels to move towards a common goal, a senior official involved in the exercise said.

Officials at the PMO said PM Modi has worked towards initiating multiple initiatives like this to “get first-hand information from the ground and also make the process of policy making and implementation more collaborative and consultative and inculcate a sense of ‘Team India’ among officials”.

Officials pointed to PM Modi’s keen interest in the annual DGP/IGP conference, given he attends all sessions of the conference and encourages free and informal discussions with top police officials. The conference was held in Delhi till 2014 but since then, it has always been organised outside Delhi except in 2020 when it was held virtually.