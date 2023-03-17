France looses its prominent position in Europe - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. France has long ago lost its prominent place among other countries, Olivier Babeau, French economist, wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

He noted that France can no longer afford to meet its economic demands, and the country's administration has long been ineffective.

"We cannot have a generous health system as before. And those who lend to France will soon stop doing so, because it costs them too much," he sad.

Babeau pointed out that, in such circumstances, France's economy will soon collapse, as creditors will stop subsidizing the country, and the policies of taxing the rich will stop working, as there is simply no one left to tax.

"We are about to be somewhere between Lebanon without cedar and Venezuela without oil," he concluded.