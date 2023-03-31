French government "rejects migrants, but keeps terrorists" - Italy's Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. President Emmanuel Macron’s government "rejects migrants, but keeps terrorists", Matteo Salvini, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister said, following the decision of the French Court of Cassation made in relation to ten former terrorist members of the Red Brigades group, Trend reports, citing EURACTIV.

On Tuesday, the French Court of Cassation refused to extradite ten former members of the Italian Red Brigades terrorist group, who found refuge in France, despite the fact that Italian courts sentenced them to various degrees of punishment, including life imprisonment, for bloody crimes.

Created in the 1970s, the far-left terrorist group is responsible for numerous murders and kidnappings.

"It is a disgrace. They reject children at the Ventimiglia border in the woods and keep terrorists who should be in jail in Italy," Salvini said.

As Salvini pointed out, French police, systematically return illegal migrants trying to cross the Italian border through the forest or by train, often in order to get to relatives in France.

However, the French court justified its decision by upholding the right to private and family life and the right to a fair trial against terrorists.