3 killed in clashes of Iraqi anti-gov't protests

Three protesters were killed and more than 15 were wounded in clashes with the security forces on Saturday in Baghdad and Iraq's southern province of Dhi Qar, security sources said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The clashes erupted when riot police tried to reopen al-Fuhoud in the provincial capital city of Nasriyah, leaving three protesters killed and seven others wounded, a provincial security source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

In Baghdad, at least eight protesters were wounded in clashes with riot police at the perimeter of al-Tahrir Square, the epicenter of Iraq's anti-government protests since early in October, an Interior Ministry official anonymously told Xinhua.

There were no reports about deaths in Baghdad protests so far, the official said.

