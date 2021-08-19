Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India, Egypt

Arab World 19 August 2021 16:28 (UTC+04:00)
Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India, Egypt

Kuwait will resume commercial flights with India and Egypt, among other countries, while adhering to the COVID-19 measures set by a ministerial committee, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday, NDTV reports.

The decision also includes resuming flights with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the government said.

Tags:
