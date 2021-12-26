Sudan forces fire tear gas to disperse anti-coup protesters

Arab World 26 December 2021 06:08 (UTC+04:00)
Sudan forces fire tear gas to disperse anti-coup protesters

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital Khartoum on Saturday as tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters marched across the country to denounce the October military coup, Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.

It is the 10th day of major demonstrations with protests continuing even after Abdallah Hamdok was reinstated as prime minister on November 21. The demonstrators have demanded that the military have no role in government during a transition to free elections.

Protesters took to the streets even as authorities tightened security across the capital, deploying troops and closing all bridges over the Nile River linking Khartoum with its twin city of Omdurman and the district of Bahri, the state-run SUNA news agency reported.

Protesters demanded that soldiers “go back to the barracks” and called for a transition to civilian rule, as others waved flags, beat drums, danced and chanted.

An AFP journalist saw injured people being evacuated by demonstrators.

The Doctors’ Committee, part of the pro-democracy movement, reported that security forces fired tear gas into hospitals, attacking doctors as well as the wounded.

In Khartoum, the marches started in different locations, from where the protesters would converge on the presidential palace. Rallies got underway also in other cities, including Wad Madani and Atbara.

Authorities warned protesters against approaching “sovereign and strategic” sites in central Khartoum – a reference to main government buildings and key institutions.

The city’s Security Committee said Sudanese forces would “deal with chaos and violations”, SUNA reported.

“Departing from peacefulness, approaching and infringing on sovereign and strategic sites in central Khartoum is a violation of the laws,” SUNA reported, citing a provincial security coordination committee.

Reporting from Khartoum, Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall said that a protest coming from the south of Khartoum towards the presidential palace “has been thwarted and dispersed by security forces”.

“Hundreds of people… are unable to reach central Khartoum because roads are completely closed off and there is heavy presence of security forces and police,” said Vall.

“We are expecting another wave [of protests] from the south of Khartoum because that is the only area directly connected with the area where the presidential palace is located,” he added.

Last weekend, security forces violently dispersed demonstrators when they attempted to stage a sit-in near the presidential palace.

At least three protesters were killed and more than 300 were wounded on Sunday.

The UN said there were also allegations of sexual violence, including rape and gang rape by security forces against female protesters.

Ahead of the demonstrations on Saturday, activists reported disruption of internet access on phones in Khartoum, a tactic that had been used by the generals when they seized power on October 25.

Advocacy group NetBlocks said Sudan was experiencing mobile internet disruptions early on Saturday.

“The mechanism appears similar or identical to that used during the October post-coup blackout,” Alp Toker, the group’s director, told The Associated Press.

The government did not comment on the disruptions.

The military and civilian political parties, known as the Forces of Freedom and Change Coalition (FFC), had shared power since Omar al-Bashir’s removal in April 2019.

The October military takeover however upended the fragile transition to democratic rule and led to relentless street demonstrations across Sudan. At least 47 people were killed and hundreds wounded in protests triggered by the coup, according to a tally by a Sudanese medical group.

Civilian parties and neighbourhood resistance committees have since organised several wide scale protests to demand full civilian rule, under the slogan “no negotiation, no partnership, no legitimacy”.

Hamdok, a former UN official seen as the civilian face of Sudan’s transitional government, was reinstated last month amid international pressure in a deal that calls for an independent technocratic Cabinet under military oversight led by him.

That deal, however, was rejected by the pro-democracy movement, which insists that power be handed over to a fully civilian government tasked with leading the transition.

The prime minister is continuing discussions on finding a way out of the political deadlock. He met Friday with leaders of the country’s largest Umma Party, his office said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
As result of activities of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in army building, Azerbaijan became strong state in region - Turkish general
As result of activities of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in army building, Azerbaijan became strong state in region - Turkish general
Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France condemns provocative visit of presidential candidate to Khankandi city
Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France condemns provocative visit of presidential candidate to Khankandi city
President of Italy congratulates President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)
President of Italy congratulates President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Two more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19 Other News 06:51
Sudan forces fire tear gas to disperse anti-coup protesters Arab World 06:08
India to vaccinate teens, provide booster for health workers Other News 05:29
La Palma volcano eruption declared over after three months of destruction Europe 04:48
Villa manager Gerrard to sit out two games after positive COVID test Other News 04:00
Israel reports 591 new Omicron cases, 1,118 in total Israel 03:21
Putin, Egyptian President Sisi hold phone conversation Russia 02:38
France breaks 100,000 barrier for 24-hour COVID-19 infections Europe 01:49
Bomb explodes at restaurant in eastern Congo kills 7 Other News 01:04
As result of activities of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in army building, Azerbaijan became strong state in region - Turkish general Politics 00:15
UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds Europe 25 December 23:44
US flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed due to COVID-19 US 25 December 23:05
'Omicron accounts more than 10% of new COVID-19 cases in Turkey' Turkey 25 December 22:25
No domestic cases of Omicron detected in Russia, Health Ministry says Russia 25 December 21:56
Death toll from Malaysia's floods rises to 46 Other News 25 December 21:20
Iran shares data on investment in Kashan Special Economic Zone Business 25 December 20:52
Lukashenko, Putin discuss cooperation in sphere of defense Russia 25 December 20:41
Uzbekistan launching new Single Cross-border Money Transfers system Uzbekistan 25 December 20:10
Georgian President receives booster shot Georgia 25 December 20:06
Turkish companies interested to join large-scale infrastructure projects in Karabakh (PHOTO) Transport 25 December 20:01
Iran unveils details of exports from Kerman Province Business 25 December 20:00
Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France condemns provocative visit of presidential candidate to Khankandi city Politics 25 December 20:00
Turkey, Qatar hold talks with Taliban for Kabul airport operations Turkey 25 December 19:27
FMs of Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss situation in South Caucasus Politics 25 December 19:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 25 December 18:49
Azerbaijan confirms 501 more COVID-19 cases, 1,092 recoveries Society 25 December 18:41
Director General of TASS news agency congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 18:26
President of Italy congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 18:05
"Did you appoint yourself general?" - touching dialogue of President Ilham Aliyev with 4-year-old Asif in Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 25 December 17:26
First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from visit to Shusha with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 25 December 17:23
Azerbaijan upgrades army creation to fundamentally new development stage - Analysis Politics 25 December 16:56
Chairman of Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Russian Federation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 16:55
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin prices dip Finance 25 December 16:39
Georgia names most used transport for imports Georgia 25 December 14:34
Wissol Petroleum Georgia to reduce fuel prices Georgia 25 December 14:31
TAP talks on measures to reduce carbon footprint at PRT Oil&Gas 25 December 14:20
Georgia, Turkey expand free trade agreement Georgia 25 December 14:20
Kazakhstan's fuel assemblies producer opens tender to rent cars Tenders 25 December 14:18
Georgia’s maritime export up in 11M2021 Georgia 25 December 14:16
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 25 Society 25 December 14:14
Azerbaijan destroys smuggled goods of Armenian production - Customs Committee Economy 25 December 14:13
India considers investing in Iran’s Chabahar-Zahedan railway line - PMO Transport 25 December 14:12
Azerbaijan reveals data on investments in fixed assets in Nakhchivan Economy 25 December 14:12
Classmates of President Ilham Aliyev congratulate him Politics 25 December 14:11
Car transshipment between Turkish Cesme and Italian Trieste revealed Turkey 25 December 14:11
Azerbaijan shares data on cargo transportation by sea Transport 25 December 14:09
Azerbaijan Jewelers Association's export revenues grow for 11M2021 Economy 25 December 14:05
Russia registers 981 Covid-related deaths in past 24 hours Russia 25 December 14:04
Azerbaijani banks increase total assets for 11M2021 Finance 25 December 14:02
First deputy head of Russian TASS News Agency congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 14:01
Chairman of US Ethnic Understanding Foundation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 13:59
Uzbek Central Bank reveals volume of liquid assets Uzbekistan 25 December 13:59
Turkmenistan intends to expand its chemical industry exports Business 25 December 13:53
President Alexander Lukashenko calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 13:26
Increase capital spending, India's Centre tells states Other News 25 December 13:00
VP Naidu pays tributes to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary Other News 25 December 12:56
Expert talks impact of Turkish lira exchange rate on Azerbaijan's economy Economy 25 December 12:40
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 25 Georgia 25 December 12:27
Combat duty carried out at high level in liberated territories - Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO) Society 25 December 12:27
Uzbekistan shares data on regulatory capital of its banks Uzbekistan 25 December 12:14
‘Recall noble teachings of Jesus Christ’: PM Modi extends Christmas greetings Other News 25 December 12:01
Iran Zagros Oil & Gas Production Company boosts gas extraction Oil&Gas 25 December 11:45
Trade between Turkmenistan and Russia grows for 2021 - ambassador Business 25 December 11:25
Iran shares data on exports from Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Business 25 December 11:16
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 25 Finance 25 December 10:48
Azerbaijan unveils petroleum coke exports indicators for 11M2021 Oil&Gas 25 December 10:47
Azerbaijan reports decrease in meat imports Economy 25 December 10:44
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for its Gemlik port in 11M2021 Turkey 25 December 10:43
Azerbaijani ports increase cargo handling Transport 25 December 10:42
Turkish FM congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 10:40
Iran's egg prices to increase by elimination of official foreign exchange rate - Union Business 25 December 10:38
Russia doubles Turkmen gas imports volume in 2021 Oil&Gas 25 December 10:35
Georgian Aqua Geo LTD announces tender on warehouse construction Tenders 25 December 10:11
Iran increasing cargo transportation via East Azerbaijan province Transport 25 December 10:01
Kazakhstan eyes diversifying trade flows with ECO countries Business 25 December 10:00
Roche says at-home COVID-19 rapid test gets ok from FDA US 25 December 09:57
Iran eyes private sector cooperation in INSTC Transport 25 December 09:53
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 25 December 09:52
Turkey discloses cargo traffic via local Iskenderun port for 11M2021 Turkey 25 December 09:42
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 24 Uzbekistan 25 December 09:40
Iran, Turkmenistan discuss bilateral co-op in electricity Business 25 December 09:38
Iran's SLAL shares data on imports Business 25 December 09:30
Uzbek Association plans to open brand stores in Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 25 December 09:29
UK’s Metito Utilities Limited to construct sewage treatment facilities in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 25 December 09:27
Georgia’s TBC Bank sees significant increase in residential real estate transactions Georgia 25 December 09:23
Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor has great potential for integration with routes of Turkic-speaking countries - MP Transport 25 December 09:21
91.2% of Azerbaijani citizens fully trust President Ilham Aliyev - SURVEY Politics 25 December 09:11
Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Jazan Arab World 25 December 08:52
Place of next Putin-Biden meeting not under discussion now - Kremlin spokesman Russia 25 December 08:33
Iran’s foreign trade record broken in 13th govt. Iran 25 December 08:17
Kyrgyzstan adds 44 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 25 December 07:44
UN chief welcomes de-escalation in northern Ethiopia World 25 December 06:51
Russia conducts successful salvo launch of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles Russia 25 December 06:08
Turkey confirms 18,910 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 25 December 05:26
Many dead as refugee vessels sink in Greek waters World 25 December 04:43
NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana World 25 December 03:52
Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts - Turkish Minister Turkey 25 December 03:34
11 dead in refugee vessel tragedy off Greek island World 25 December 03:04
France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections Europe 25 December 02:20
Today, we entered new phase of army building work in Hadrut - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 02:11
All news