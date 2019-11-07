China seeks to attract more foreign investment, ease curbs

7 November 2019 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

China’s cabinet issued guidelines on Thursday aimed at attracting more foreign investors, including plans to encourage investment in its hi-tech industries, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

China will step up opening-up in areas including financial and auto sectors, and would “neither explicitly nor implicitly” force foreign investors and companies to transfer technologies, the state council said in a statement on its website.

The measures were unveiled in a news briefing last week announced by China’s vice commerce minister.

