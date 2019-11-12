54 injured after man sprays corrosive liquid in kindergarten

12 November 2019 08:55 (UTC+04:00)

Fifty-one children and three teachers were injured after a man sprayed a corrosive chemical in a kindergarten in southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident happened in the city of Kaiyuan on Monday afternoon, when a suspect climbed into a kindergarten and sprayed caustic soda, according to the government of Kaiyuan.

Two were seriously injured, but not life-threatening.

The 23-year-old male suspect, surnamed Kong, was detained about an hour later. Police said he carried out the attack as a revenge on society.

