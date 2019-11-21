China has room for more interest rate cuts - former PBOC governor

21 November 2019 09:35 (UTC+04:00)

China still has room for more interest rate cuts, but it is unclear whether that monetary easing could effectively avert a potential financial crisis, the former central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Thursday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Zhou warned that a low interest rate and low-inflation environment could leave the world vulnerable to the next crisis and the world would need to figure out how to deal with it.

Zhou made the above comments at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing.

