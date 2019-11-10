Europe's Green ministers call for cooperative approach to Africa

10 November 2019 02:45 (UTC+04:00)

European ministers from Green parties have visioned a more "cooperative relationship" between the EU and Africa. The vision was portrayed at the European Green Party council meeting in Tampere, Finland on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Pekka Haavisto, the Finnish foreign minister, said that "equal partnership" is at the core of a new strategy for cooperation with Africa being planned in Finland.

Haavisto urged the next European Commission to commit itself to creating "a new strategy for partnership" with African countries.

Haavisto maintained that Africa has "a lot of solutions to its own questions" and that cooperation is the best solution to addressing root causes of migration.

He defined the questions as marginalisation, position of women, and the worsening effects of climate change.

Discussing the cooperative approach, Peter Eriksson, the Swedish minister for development cooperation, said Europe's old colonial relationship with Africa should no longer be allowed to hinder.

"We should be partners in building a better future, both in their home countries and through emigration," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Annual power supply from renewables to exceed output from coal in Europe for first time
Oil&Gas 8 November 11:13
France's Macron to meet Germany's Merkel in Berlin on November 10
Other News 8 November 00:49
See the Berlin Wall and escape beneath it in new virtual reality show
Europe 5 November 21:38
Freight train running along BTK railway arriving in Ankara
Business 5 November 19:49
China Railway Express freight train arrives in Turkey via Azerbaijan on its way to Europe
Business 4 November 18:09
Updated status of Southern Gas Corridor projects
Oil&Gas 4 November 11:45
Latest
Trump to host NATO chief at White House next week
US 03:17
Morocco's king pardons 300 prisoners
Arab World 02:14
Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill five
Arab World 01:28
Erdogan, Putin discuss Syria, trade in phone call
Turkey 00:43
Yemenis mark Prophet Muhammad's birthday despite security tensions
Arab World 9 November 23:58
At least six wounded in southern France as police deploy tear gas against yellow vests
Europe 9 November 23:22
Germans re-enact fall of Berlin Wall with car parade
Europe 9 November 22:42
Winners named for 5th Azerbaijan Championships in Tumbling and 5th Azerbaijan Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics
Society 9 November 22:18
Georgia attracts significant investments in various sectors (Exclusive)
Finance 9 November 21:45