Bulgaria's coronavirus case tally passes 10,000
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bulgaria passed 10,000 on Saturday, as the Balkan country reported 270 infections in the past 24 hours, official data showed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Eight people had died from the virus overnight, taking the official death toll to 337. Total infections stand at 10,123. Some 5,252 people have recovered, data from the official coronavirus information platform showed.
Latest
Energy minister: Expanded introduction of renewable energy sources - priority of Azerbaijan's energy policy
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO)
Exploitation of natural resources on Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia should be on agenda of world community