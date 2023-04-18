Emmanuel Macron addresses France amid anger over controversial pension reform

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he heard people’s anger over raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, but insisted that it was needed, Trend reports citing Euronews.

In a televised address to the nation, Macron said “These changes were needed to guarantee everyone’s pension,” after he enacted the pension law on Saturday.

“Gradually working more is also producing more wealth for our whole country,” he added.

Macron acknowledged anger over increasing prices and jobs that don't “allow too many French people to live well.”

The evening address kicks off a likely arduous battle for the French president, who is trying to repair the damage done to his public image and politics by forcing the pension plan through parliament last month.

Before Macron's speech, opponents of the reform called for people to bang pots and pans across France during his address.

Macron, who just enacted the protest-igniting pension changes, was expected to provide details about his domestic policies in the coming months.

He hopes that his address will help the country move away from the period of protests and strikes over the retirement age that threatens the ambitions of his remaining four years in power.

Opponents of the unpopular pension plan called for people to gather in front of city halls to make loud noises during the address, with the rallying cry: “Macron won’t listen to us? We won’t listen to him!”