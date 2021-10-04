Israel's active COVID-19 cases below 40,000

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel decreased by 5,548 to 38,842, the state's Ministry of Health said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This marked a sharp drop of 57.5 percent since Sept. 5, when a record of 91,346 active cases was reported in the country.

The ministry also reported 1,719 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total infections to 1,289,838.

The death toll from the virus rose by 33 to 7,811. The total recoveries rose to 1,243,185 after 7,376 newly recovered cases were added.