Mine blast kills 2 in Colombia

An explosion at a coal mine in the Colombian city of Topaga, in the central department of Boyaca, which was caused by the accumulation of gases, left two people dead and another two injured Tuesday, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Two of the workers were found without vital signs and with severe burns," Topaga's mayor Alvaro Barrera said.

Members of the National Mining Agency, Boyaca Police and Civil Defense arrived at the scene after the explosion was reported to begin rescue efforts, he said.

"An inspection was carried out with closed circuit breathing apparatus, due to the high concentrations of carbon dioxide. Ventilation was installed later, but it was a failed attempt because the two workers were already dead," Barrera said.

The fatal victims were identified as a Colombian citizen and a Venezuelan national.