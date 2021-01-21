Indo-Japan digital partnership: Co-creation, co-production and co-innovation is the future

At a meet organized by India’s leading public policy body Ananta Aspen Centre, leaders suggested that co-creation, co-production and co-innovation is the way and the future for the emerging Indo-Japan digital partnership.

The meet held on Monday was titled ‘India Japan Digital Partnership-Opportunity for Co-Creating and Co-Innovating’

Addressing the meet Indian Ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma noted: “India Japan relationship focuses on special strategic and global partnership, we can debate if digital is part of strategic but if we look at the trade geopolitics while global partnership is not only what India can give to Japan and vice-a versa but what they both can together when it comes to the larger world and as well as in the neighbourhood.”

Japan Bank of industrial cooperation has rated India as the best destination for their foreign direct investment successively which includes start-up initiatives.

India Japan start-up initiative had taken shape in 2018 and in May 2018, a joint statement was issued with Bengaluru as the start-up hub.

Healthcare, medi-tech, cybersecurity, robotics, are some of the segments of potential digital cooperation largely driven by machine learning, IoT related tools and involving data analytics.

“When we talk about partnership, we refer to co-innovate, both societies are different with distinct ambitions but can have similar solutions which signals the need for co-creating a value. We hope for joint ventures of co-production taking it forward,” Verma said.

“Entire region is facing an issue of supply chain diversification. It will be based on kind of investment promotion a country does, kind of talent pool a country has and natural resources, and market, it would not go in the blind. Each country will come out with their own strategy,” he added.

Japan is an ageing country while India is relatively a younger country with a large pool of talent. New agreement “Specified skilled Workers” offers a great opportunity for Indian skilled workers allowing them to come to Japan and work with various other provisions like visa, stay and more, the Ambassador informed.

“Japan is fourth largest investor in India and it’s time to draw SME’s to India and encourage more research between the two countries through academic exchanges, pilot projects and simulations understanding culture of both the countries,” Verma said, adding, “Language, technical skills, application of technical skills and cultural aspect of living and doing business with each other will add value in strengthening India and Japan relationship”.

Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Jetline Group of Companies, who also addressed the meet, suggested that co-creation, co-production and co-innovation is the way and the future.

“Our stepping stones had been MoU on India Japan Digital Partnership was first signed on 29th October 2018 by visit of PM in Tokyo. There has been an ICT digital partner signed recently on 15th Jan 2020 and another interesting document to be signed soon increasing the Indian workforce in Japan under “Specified Skills Workforce.”

“It is the right time for business to business, people to people, society to society to explore the opportunities. People to people, business to business, society to society ties will accelerate bilateral relations between India and Japan in the post pandemic world,” Navani noted.

“Co-success looked in mutual understanding with co-creation, co-production and co-innovation will illuminate the future of India Japan relationship”, he said.