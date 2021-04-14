India's new coronavirus infections hit record of 184,372
India’s new coronavirus infections reached a record of 184,372 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, as most of the south Asian nation battles a second surge in cases, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The nationwide tally of infections is 13.9 million, with the data showing deaths rose by 1,027, for a toll of 172,085.
