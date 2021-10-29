PM's Italy visit tremendous opportunity to boost bilateral ties: Envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy beginning Friday provides tremendous opportunity to take forward the momentum of mutual ties, both in bilateral context and in terms of "our shared global responsibility,", India's envoy Neena Malhotra has said.

Speaking to ANI, Ms Malhotra said PM Modi's visit will be his first visit to Rome after assuming office as Prime Minister.

The envoy said PM Modi will meet his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi and this will be first in-person meeting between the two leaders.

She said that the ties between the two countries have strengthened in the last few years and energy has become an important area of collaboration between the two countries.

PM Modi will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29 to 31 at the invitation of the Italian Prime Minister.

He will be in Glasgow, United Kingdom, on November 1, 2 for the COP26 meeting at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In Rome, the Prime Minister will join other G20 Leaders during the 16th summit in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change.

"PM Modi visit to Rome will be his first visit to Rome after assuming office. It will be the first visit by any Prime Minister in over 12 years. Though the visit is primarily for G20 Summit under the Italian presidency, the Prime Minister will be having a meeting with PM Draghi. This is going to be their first in-person meeting," the envoy said.