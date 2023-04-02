Montenegro votes in presidential run-off after months of gridlock

Montenegro is girding for a closely watched presidential run-off on Sunday, when a young upstart could upend the Balkan nation’s political landscape, dominated for decades by incumbent Milo Djukanovic, Trend reports citing AFP.

The outcome of the race will likely determine the balance of power ahead of a snap parliamentary vote due in June, following months of deadlock after the government collapsed in August.

The election comes two weeks after the first round, where Djukanovic fended off a range of rivals hoping to shake up the political scene, garnering 35 per cent of the vote compared to 29 per cent for his main challenger, Jakov Milatovic.

However, analysts have largely tipped Milatovic to win the presidency, saying the pro-European economist is likely to appeal to a large number of voters desperate for change after decades of rule by Djukanovic and his Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS).

“The fall of Djukanovic would probably mean the fall of the DPS as we know it, which had absolute power in Montenegro,” Predrag Zenovic, a political analyst based in the capital Podgorica, told AFP.

The DPS has been on the back foot since the party suffered a historic defeat in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Since then Montenegro has lurched from crisis to crisis that has seen the collapse of two governments.