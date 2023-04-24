UK, US and EU impose sanctions against Iran's IRGC structure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The UK, together with the US and the EU, on April 24 imposed sanctions on representatives of the command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran in connection with human rights violations, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said, Trend reports.

As a result, four people fell under the sanctions - IRGC commanders Mohammad Nazar Azimi, Habib Shahsavari, Mohsen Karimi and Ahmad Kadem.

These people are considered to be responsible for the suppression of protests in a number of Iranian provinces, including Kermanshah, Khuzestan and West Azerbaijan, according to the statement of the Office.

The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans.

The statement notes that since October 2022, the UK has added more than 70 Iranians to the sanctions lists, and for all time the list accounts for more than 300.

In turn, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK James Cleverly said that the Iranian regime has been responsible for the brutal repression against the Iranian people.

These sanctions compliment the already existing sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic. In particular, the US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018. Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals.