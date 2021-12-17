Russia records 27,743 daily coronavirus cases, the lowest number since October 8

Russia recorded 27,743 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since October 8, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday. The total number of cases has reached 10,159,389, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.27%.

In particular, 2,755 cases were reported in Moscow in the past day, 1,984 in St. Petersburg, 1,452 in the Moscow region, 677 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 667 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 652 in the Perm region.

There are currently 950,060 active coronavirus cases in Russia.