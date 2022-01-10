Stock market is mainly in demand among Russians aged between 20 and 40

The main individual players on the stock market in Russia are people aged between 20 and 40 years and their average portfolio is less than 100,000 rubles ($1,332), the Bank of Russia reported on Monday. This is according to a poll conducted among the 29 largest brokers that provide services to almost all retail clients in the country, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The survey reveals that men are more confident in their knowledge and show more interest in the shares of foreign companies than women. In the first half of 2021, they were very active on the stock market, closing a lot of margin deals. However, their profit was not higher than that of women.

During this period, more than half the clients older than 30 managed to make a profit on their investments, while young people under 20 were more likely to fail when investing.

The average portfolio for women and men is comparable. However, the older the investors, the bigger their accounts are. Such clients are more confident in diversifying their portfolio, and by the age of 40-50, they used the widest range of financial instruments, the regulator noted.

The financial capacity of market players also influences their investment preferences. The holders of small portfolios to the tune of up to 10,000 rubles ($133) use two instruments on average, while the holders of portfolios starting from 100 mln rubles ($1.3 mln) can use up to 18 instruments. The share of such wealthy clients is small - only 0.05% and they own 36.4% of all assets, the regulator says.