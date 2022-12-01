Exports of Russian agricultural products to Asian countries up 14% in January-October

Exports of agricultural products from Russia to Asian countries in January-October 2022 increased by 14% compared to the same period in 2021, according to Agroexport center under the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In 2022, Russian exports continue to develop dynamically, despite logistical and financial difficulties and restrictions. In particular, the demand for Russian goods from the countries of Asia, one of the most promising regions in terms of opportunities for Russian companies, has increased. According to preliminary data, in January - October 2022, shipments of Russian agricultural products to Asian countries increased in value terms by 14%," the statement said.

According to Agroexport, the supply of fish and seafood, sunflower and rapeseed oil, poultry meat, and a variety of other items to this region have increased. In particular, China in 2022 retained the second place among the buyers of Russian agricultural products. According to analysts, in the first 10 months of 2022, agricultural and food products were exported from Russia to China by 34% more than in the same period in 2021. This was partly owing to a surge in rapeseed oil sales, which climbed 2.2-fold and became the biggest category in Russian supplies to China. Frozen fish came in second, with supply increasing by 81%.