BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Previously announced mass events have been canceled in Moscow, the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"An anti-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in Moscow. In this regard, previously announced mass events have been canceled in the city. All city services are normally working, and movement across the city is free" he noted.

Earlier, decision was made to cancel all mass events in Russian Rostov-on-Don.