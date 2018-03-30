Over 30 PKK members detained in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Thirty-four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) were detained within the anti-terrorist operations carried out in six Turkish provinces, the Turkish media reported March 30.

Reportedly, all detainees are Turkish citizens and five of them are women.

Other details of the operation have not been reported.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

