Turkey spends over $37B on maintenance of Syrian refugees - Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey spent over $37 billion on the maintenance of Syrian refugees, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a press conference following the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

He said that in order for Turkey to continue to support to Syrian refugees, other countries should also provide support to Ankara. Erdogan added that without such help, Ankara won’t take any additional steps to support Syrian refugees.

Earlier, head of Turkey’s migration service Abdullah Ayaz said that the country is unable to accept new refugee flows from Syria and Iraq.

He added that if in 2017, the number of refugees from Iraq and Syria in Turkey was 4.2 million people, this figure has now reached 4.9 million people.

He noted that during this period, 415,000 children of refugees from Syria and Iraq were born in Turkey.

There are currently 3.6 million Syrian refugees registered in Turkey, and 100,000 of them are over 60 years old.

