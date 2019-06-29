Turkey spends over $37B on maintenance of Syrian refugees - Erdogan

29 June 2019 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey spent over $37 billion on the maintenance of Syrian refugees, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a press conference following the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

He said that in order for Turkey to continue to support to Syrian refugees, other countries should also provide support to Ankara. Erdogan added that without such help, Ankara won’t take any additional steps to support Syrian refugees.

Earlier, head of Turkey’s migration service Abdullah Ayaz said that the country is unable to accept new refugee flows from Syria and Iraq.

He added that if in 2017, the number of refugees from Iraq and Syria in Turkey was 4.2 million people, this figure has now reached 4.9 million people.

He noted that during this period, 415,000 children of refugees from Syria and Iraq were born in Turkey.

There are currently 3.6 million Syrian refugees registered in Turkey, and 100,000 of them are over 60 years old.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump promised: no sanctions to be imposed against Turkey - Erdogan
Turkey 13:24
Ankara, Washington to remain allies, partners - Erdogan
Turkey 12:12
Over 50,000 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in April
Turkey 10:52
Putin proposes to Erdogan to step up Russian-Turkish investment cooperation
Russia 08:35
Turkey's Erdogan says no setbacks in S-400 deal with Russia, 'eyes on delivery'
Turkey 08:23
Turkish business circles ready to intensify co-op with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 28 June 16:45
Latest
Pension Fund of Kazakhstan purchases Eurasian Development Bank's bonds
Economy 15:04
Azerbaijan to take part in OPEC+ meeting
Oil&Gas 14:58
Uzbekistan Airways to reduce ticket prices
Economy 14:57
Azerbaijan, India to mull expanding exports, investments in Baku
Economy 14:46
Russia ready to continue joint work with Turkmenistan - Putin
Turkmenistan 14:30
Revenues of Azerbaijan’s Baktelecom JSC decrease in 2018
Business 14:07
Kazakhstan's GDP growth index exceeds 103%
Economy 14:05
Unofficial trade in Uzbekistan decreases 2.5 times
Economy 14:05
ADIF warns of changes to maximum rate on insured deposits in Azerbaijan
Business 13:43