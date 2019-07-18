Turkey’s former PM Ahmet Davutoglu doesn’t exclude creation of new political party

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu does not rule out the possibility of the creation of a new political party, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Davutoglu said that if his negotiations with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) do not provide effective results, then the creation of new political party will be necessary.

Earlier, the Turkish media reported that a new party headed by former Minister for Economic Affairs and former Foreign Minister of Turkey Ali Babacan is being created in Turkey, and Ahmet Davutoglu, Abdullah Gul and Bulent Arinc will join this political movement.

Ali Babacan left AKP on July 8. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized his exit from AKP.

According to Erdogan, during a meeting with Babacan, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the creation of the new political party in Turkey. "No one has the right to divide the AKP," Erdogan said.

As was reported, in case of creation of the new party policy, about 40 MPs from AKP will leave it and join the new party. Among political figures, who are ready to join the new political party, are former Minister of Justice Sadullah Ergun and former Minister of Finance Mehmet Simsek.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news