Turkey registers more than 7 300 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 7 325 new coronavirus cases and 86 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 649 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.6 million.

As many as 7 209 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 496 833, while the death toll climbed to 27 738.

An additional 117 121 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 31.8 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 193.