Turkey reports 6,546 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Sunday reported 6,546 new COVID-19 cases, including 601 symptomatic patients, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 2,638,422, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 77 to 28,060, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,523,760 after 5,002 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours, according to Turkish Health Ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients in Turkey stands at 3.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients was 1,185, said the ministry.

A total of 101,105 tests were conducted over the past day, raising the overall number of tests in Turkey to 32,318,182.