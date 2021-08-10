Turkey reports 23,731 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Monday registered 23,731 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,942,271, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 117 to 52,313, while 7,365 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 245,253 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 42.14 million people have received their first doses of the vaccines, while over 29.63 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 77.55 million doses including third booster jabs.