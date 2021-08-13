Ministry discloses volume of cargo transshipped from Azerbaijan through Turkish ports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13

Trend:

Some 16,253 tons of cargo from Azerbaijan were transported through Turkey’s ports from January through June 2021, the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend .

The ships flying the flags of other countries transported cargo from Azerbaijan to the Turkish ports.

"The cargo from Azerbaijan was not transited through the Turkish ports during the reporting period," the ministry said.

In total, 188.2 million tons of cargo were transported through the Turkish ports from January through June 2021.

During the reporting period, 15.4 million tons of cargo were transported to the domestic ports via ships flying the Turkish flag while via ships flying the flags of other countries – 172.8 million tons.

Moreover, some 37.2 million tons of cargo were transited through the Turkish ports.

Furthermore, 31.6 million tons of cargo were transported through the Turkish ports in June 2021.

Around 2.4 million tons of cargo were transported to the domestic ports via ships flying the Turkish flag while via ships flying the flags of other countries – 29.1 million tons in June 2021.

Some 6.2 million tons of cargo were transited through the Turkish ports in June 2021.