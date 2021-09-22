Turkish FM talks situation in South Caucasus with US Secretary of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Turkish FM wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We discussed with my counterpart Blinken the latest events in Afghanistan, Syria and the Caucasus. We will continue our dialogue with the United States at all levels on regional issues and joint areas of cooperation," he wrote.