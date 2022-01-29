Turkey's daily COVID-19 caseload hits new high of 93,586

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29

Turkey reported a record 93,586 daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 11,343,693, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 210, while 85,503 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 438,252 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.