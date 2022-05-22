Turkish FM to visit Israel after 15 years on Wednesday

Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavushoglu is set to visit Israel on Wednesday, marking the first time a Turkish foreign minister has visited the country in 15 years as the two nations continue to mend ties, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Cavushoglu had announced earlier that he planned to visit Israel on May 25 to meet with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid. He also plans to visit Palestine a day before his Israel visit.

Turkey and Israel have in recent weeks been working to mend their long-strained ties and energy has emerged as a potential area of cooperation.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in March that he was "very, very hopeful" for energy cooperation with Israel, and he hoped to discuss the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.