Turkish Intelligence neutralizes PKK/YPG local leader in N Syria

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized Shahin Tekintangaç, a PKK/YPG terrorist who is code-named Kendal Ermeni and was the local leader of the Ayn al-Arab neighborhood in Syria’s Aleppo province, Demirören News Agency has reported, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Tekintangaç, who had been wanted for a long time due to his domestic activities, had carried out terrorist activities in the eastern provinces of Agrı, Kars, Bingol and Bitlis for many years, reportedly.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.