Türkiye making every effort to promote peace, stability in Caucasus – defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Türkiye is making every effort to promote peace and stability in the Caucasus, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said during the presentation of new generation Firtina ('Storm') howitzers, Trend reports.

He outlined the importance of developing the domestic defense industry.

"Firtina howitzers will improve the combat capability of the Azerbaijani Army. The domestic defense industry has made great strides that have attracted the whole world's attention," Akar added.