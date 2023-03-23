Turkish parliamentary commission approves Finland's NATO bid

The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs commission approved a bill ratifying Finland's bid to join NATO, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported on Thursday, effectively taking Helsinki another step toward membership of the trans-Atlantic pact, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Parliament's general assembly still needs to approve the bill and is expected to do so before it closes in mid-April, ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14.

President Tayyip Erdogan said last week during a visit by his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto to Turkey that parliament would ratify Helsinki's accession to NATO.