US border patrol agent shoots russian citizen in Arizona

A US Border Patrol agent has shot a Russian national in the state of Arizona when the latter was allegedly trying to cross the border, the Customs and Border Protection said in a release on Friday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"On Thursday, 14 November 2019, a Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent discharged his service-issued firearm in an incident near Lukeville, Arizona," the release said. "The subject, a citizen of Russia, was transported via helicopter to a Phoenix area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries".

The border agency explained in the release that at around 7:15 p.m. a Border Patrol agent responded to a single subject suspected of illegal crossing the border.

"As the agent attempted to arrest the subject, a physical altercation ensued, and the agent discharged his firearm, striking the subject", the release added. "The subject remains in the hospital at this time. The responding Border Patrol agent was not seriously injured in the encounter".

