At least 2 officers reported shot in Honolulu, Hawaii

According to local media, police officers responded to an assault call near Diamond Head, where they entered into a firefight with a male, who reportedly hid inside a house which was then abruptly engulfed by flames, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The house in which the suspected gunman reportedly took refuge caught on fire and, according to multiple reports, quickly spread to neighboring homes

The Honolulu Fire Department is battling the blazes.

​Although local media reported that police officers were killed, no official confirmation has been made.

The FBI said on Sunday that authorities are responding to an “active shooter” in Waikiki, Hawaii.

“We are responding to an active shooter in Waikiki. That is what we are responding to. It is developing,” FBI Honolulu Operational Support Technician Derek Hayes said, cited by CNN.

Netizens shared footage claimed to be from the site.

​According to AP, citing local police, no arrests have been made.

Police closed several nearby streets, and urged the public to avoid the area.

