At least 2 officers reported shot in Honolulu, Hawaii

20 January 2020 02:30 (UTC+04:00)

According to local media, police officers responded to an assault call near Diamond Head, where they entered into a firefight with a male, who reportedly hid inside a house which was then abruptly engulfed by flames, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The house in which the suspected gunman reportedly took refuge caught on fire and, according to multiple reports, quickly spread to neighboring homes

The Honolulu Fire Department is battling the blazes.

​Although local media reported that police officers were killed, no official confirmation has been made.

The FBI said on Sunday that authorities are responding to an “active shooter” in Waikiki, Hawaii.

“We are responding to an active shooter in Waikiki. That is what we are responding to. It is developing,” FBI Honolulu Operational Support Technician Derek Hayes said, cited by CNN.
Netizens shared footage claimed to be from the site.

​According to AP, citing local police, no arrests have been made.

Police closed several nearby streets, and urged the public to avoid the area.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least 2 reportedly killed in church shooting in Texas
US 30 December 2019 00:01
Remains of six people onboard crashed helicopter found in Hawaii
World 28 December 2019 08:58
Shots heard in French Besançon, several people injured
Europe 26 December 2019 05:26
Two in custody after 13 shot at house party in Chicago
US 23 December 2019 06:48
12 killed in prison shooting near Panama City
Other News 18 December 2019 07:22
Shooting in Toronto leaves 16-year old boy seriously injured
Other News 14 December 2019 03:29
Latest
Lebanese security forces, protesters clash for second night
Arab World 01:37
Azerbaijan commemorates 30th anniversary of January 20 tragedy
Politics 00:55
UN concerned with closure of oil ports in Libya - Guterres
World 00:50
Merkel: participants of Berlin summit agree on comprehensive plan for Libyan settlement
World 19 January 23:54
Azerbaijani CEC reveals number of accredited observers in parliamentary elections
Politics 19 January 23:25
1560 parliamentary candidates registered in Azerbaijan
Politics 19 January 23:06
At least 75 inmates escape from Paraguayan prison near Brazil border
World 19 January 22:41
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia
Other News 19 January 21:59
Libyan commander's forces choke oil flows, overshadowing peace summit
Europe 19 January 21:17