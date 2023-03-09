U.S. Department of Justice to review Memphis Police Department's use of force

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday it will perform a review of the Memphis Police Department's use of force and de-escalation policies, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Officials of Memphis, Tennessee, requested this review, which will cover policies, practices, training, data, and processes related to the police department's use of force, de-escalation, and specialized units, according to a DOJ release.

At the conclusion of the review, the DOJ's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services will issue a public report outlining its findings and recommendations, the release wrote.

On Jan. 7, Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was repeatedly punched and kicked by five Memphis police officers following a traffic stop and brief pursuit on foot.

Nichols was hospitalized after the beating and died three days later. His suffering has rekindled a national debate in the United States about police brutality and racism.

Five Memphis police officers were fired following an internal investigation and were charged in the violent arrest and death of Nichols, but they have pleaded not guilty.