Biden approves disaster declaration for Mississippi after deadly tornadoes

U.S. President Joe Biden approved early Sunday a disaster declaration for the southern state of Mississippi after deadly tornadoes, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Biden ordered federal aid to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by "severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes" from Friday to Saturday.

"Twenty-five Mississippians were killed overnight due to this severe weather," the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a statement, warning that a large portion of the state has the potential to see severe storms on Sunday evening.

"Expect damaging wind gusts. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out," the agency tweeted.