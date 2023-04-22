US military prepares options for possible Sudan evacuation

The US military is preparing options to evacuate the US Embassy in Sudan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday as the Biden administration weighed whether to pull personnel out of the country’s increasingly unstable capital, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“We’ve deployed some forces into the theater to ensure that we provide as many options as possible if we are called on to do something. And we haven’t been called on to do anything yet,” Austin told a news conference at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. “No decision on anything has been made.”

Two US officials said a decision on a possible evacuation of the embassy is expected soon, but it was unclear if there will be a public announcement.

Forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend. Hundreds have died so far and a nation reliant on food aid has been tipped into what the United Nations calls a humanitarian catastrophe.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said President Joe Biden approved a plan this week to move US forces nearby in case they are needed to help evacuate American diplomats.

“We are simply pre-positioning some additional capabilities nearby in case that they’re needed,” Kirby told reporters.