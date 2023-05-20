US imposes sanctions against Russia’s deputy PM Abramchenko, presidential aide Levitin

The US Department of Commerce has put Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko and Presidential Aide Igor Levitin on the sanctions list, according to the information published on its website on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Russian Presidential Aide Larisa Brycheva, Presidential Aide and Head of the Presidential Control Directorate Dmitry Shalkov and Plenipotentiary Representative of Russian President Alexander Konovalov have also been added to the blacklist. Meanwhile, the US removed sanctions from IBS’ founder Anatoly Karachinsky who was put on the sanctions list earlier as member of the board of Otkritie Bank.

The US Department of Commerce extended the list of anti-Russia restrictions earlier on Friday. Washington added 46 individuals to the sanctions list.